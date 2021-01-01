A.J. Kenneson

AJ began with KUNR in November 2010. He received his undergraduate degree in accounting in December of 2007 and a Masters of Business Administration in 2016, both from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Before coming to KUNR, AJ spent seven years in the world of live event production. Often he would find himself working with musical acts of all types from local and national orchestras to mainstream rock bands.

Outside of work, AJ enjoys playing soccer and football and also enjoys playing the guitar.