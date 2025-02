Ali Dickson is a graduate student reporter for KUNR and the Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science, which is part of the University of Nevada, Reno’s Reynolds School of Journalism.

With a passion for sustainability, Ali has worked as a journalist, marketer, and communicator as an advocate for science and the outdoor world. She is eager to report on the climate and environmental news that shape the ways in which we grow across the Reno-Tahoe area.