Andrea Figueroa

Andrea has been a host at KUNR since 2022 and joined the news team as well. She enjoys working as a reporter focusing on health and underserved communities. Her degree is from the Reynolds School of Journalism, and she’s worked on stories regarding protests, strikes, and water access. She has 11 years of experience in the broadcasting/media production field and is looking forward to many more.

Andrea was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and loves her family and online English students. She was raised in Nevada after Hawaii and, no, still doesn’t handle the cold of the region very well. Travel, food, and tennis are some of her interests.