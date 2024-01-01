Chris Haxel joined APM Reports as a correspondent in October 2023. He’s an investigative reporter with experience covering the military, gun culture, government, courts and technology. He most recently worked as lead producer on NPR's investigative podcast Taking Cover. Haxel also co-reported and co-hosted NPR's No Compromise podcast, which won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting. Previously he was a reporter at member station KCUR in Kansas City. Haxel has also worked for the Scripps Washington Bureau, and newspapers in Kansas and Michigan. Before becoming a journalist, Haxel served in the Army, where he studied Russian and got paid to jump out of perfectly good airplanes. He lives in Minneapolis.