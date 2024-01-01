Chris Morrison is Content Coordinator and Producer at KNCJ public radio, where he is the host of “KNCJ Wednesday Evening Classics” and “Horizons.”

His history with KUNR and public radio in Reno extends back into the 1970s. For the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, Chris writes program notes, co-hosts pre-concert talks, and produces “Inside the Music: The Reno Phil Podcast.” He also writes program notes for the Reno Chamber Orchestra – where he worked for around twenty years, including three years as its Executive Director – as well as Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City. He has worked at the Nevada Museum of Art, and taught Music Appreciation at the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College.

