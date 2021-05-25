Danna O’Connor

Danna has been with KUNR Public Radio since 1995. She started as a weekend announcer, then full time jazz host and in 2008 became the local host for NPR's Morning Edition.

Danna is a native Nevadan, born in Elko and raised in Winnemucca. She has 31 years in the broadcasting business, starting in commercial radio right after high school, but preferring the public radio atmosphere. Working for KUNR is a dream come true. Every day is challenging and informative and the public radio audience is filled with intriguing and vibrant listeners.

Danna took the plunge and married Reno civil/structural engineer Dan O'Connor in 2008. They enjoy camping, books, movies, baseball and amateur radio.