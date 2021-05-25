© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
Host Danna O'Connor in the KUNR studio. She is holding a pair of headphones and looking toward the camera while smiling.

Danna O’Connor

All Things Considered Host
Stay Connected

Danna has been with KUNR Public Radio since 1995. She started as a weekend announcer, then full time jazz host and in 2008 became the local host for NPR's Morning Edition.

Danna is a native Nevadan, born in Elko and raised in Winnemucca. She has 31 years in the broadcasting business, starting in commercial radio right after high school, but preferring the public radio atmosphere. Working for KUNR is a dream come true. Every day is challenging and informative and the public radio audience is filled with intriguing and vibrant listeners.

Danna took the plunge and married Reno civil/structural engineer Dan O'Connor in 2008. They enjoy camping, books, movies, baseball and amateur radio.

Load More