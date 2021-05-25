Danna O’Connor

Danna O’ConnorAll Things Considered Host
Danna has been with KUNR Public Radio since 1995. She started as a weekend announcer, then full time jazz host and in 2008 became the local host for NPR's Morning Edition.
Danna is a native Nevadan, born in Elko and raised in Winnemucca. She has 31 years in the broadcasting business, starting in commercial radio right after high school, but preferring the public radio atmosphere. Working for KUNR is a dream come true. Every day is challenging and informative and the public radio audience is filled with intriguing and vibrant listeners.
Danna took the plunge and married Reno civil/structural engineer Dan O'Connor in 2008. They enjoy camping, books, movies, baseball and amateur radio.
-
KUNR is no longer actively updating this blog as of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Continued updates can be found on InciWeb, in addition to the following social…
-
KUNR is no longer actively updating this blog as of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Continued updates can be found on InciWeb and the following social media…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.Barton Health Reopens Some Services In South Lake TahoeBy Lucia StarbuckWith…
-
KUNR will be providing updates as they relate to our listening area. Please continue to this blog for updates starting Sept. 5.Additional information…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.Favorable Weather Boost Containment On Caldor FireBy KUNR StaffBetter weather…
-
KUNR will be providing updates as they relate to our listening area. Please continue to this blog for updates starting Aug. 25.Additional information…
-
Here are online resources with information about the Tamarack Fire: Inciweb, the Facebook page set up by the fire's incident command team, Humboldt…
-
Please check the following sites for the most up-to-date information on the Beckwourth-Complex Fire: Washoe County, Plumas County, Lassen County, and the…
-
Editor’s Note: As of Friday, June 11, KUNR has stopped actively updating this web post. The Jacks Valley Fire is 100% contained. You can find the latest…
-
Here are your morning news headlines for Tuesday, May 25, 2021.Grim Western Fire Season Starts Much Drier Than Record 2020By The Associated…