Don “Dondo” Darue

Host - The Risky Biscuit Hayseed Hoot

After 19 years on commercial radio, the Risky Biscuit Hayseed Hoot joined the KUNR program lineup in May 2010. The show is a mix of fun and insurgent Americana: country, folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriter, twang, spoken word, humor, young old-timers, and more. Dondo invites you to join him on the front porch of your radio every Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Don is a University of Nevada, Reno grad. During his days as a student (back when he had a full head of hair and news reports were found on the "teletype"), Don was often found behind the mic on KUNR hosting a variety of "specialty" shows. Don hosted blues, rock and the occasional jazz show and was a fixture as one of the rotating hosts of "Folk, Bluegrass and Beyond." With the "Risky Biscuit Hayseed Hoot," Don returned to KUNR...sans hairline.
When he's not "servin' ‘em up smothered and covered" on the show, Don enjoys playing outside from Nevada to Montana and points beyond. Telemark skiing, backpacking, playing on the water and trying to keep up with his wife, daughter and toddler son are his favorite activities.