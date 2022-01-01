Erinn Kari (she/her/hers) is KUNR’s business and operations manager and joined the team in 2022. Erinn is a management professional with 15+ years’ experience across verticals. She has demonstrated success in operations management, program/project management, grant management and budget management, and she’s well-versed in utilizing data analysis and contributor feedback to develop strategies to enhance process performance.

Erinn was raised in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., and Las Vegas, Nev., and she graduated in 2010 from the University of Nevada, Reno. Erinn has received awards for her dedication to community service and education. She lives in Reno with her husband and daughter, where they enjoy listening to KUNR daily. Together, they enjoy participating and supporting Reno’s local art, music and theatre programs. In the summer, Erinn and her daughter can be found swimming every weekend.