Erinn Kari (she/her/hers) is KUNR Public Radio’s Business & Operations Manager, joining the station in 2022. With more than 19 years of professional experience across a range of industries, Erinn brings a broad background in operations, business management, compliance, project and program management, grants, budgeting, and organizational strategy to her work at KUNR.

In her role, Erinn oversees the station’s business and operational functions, including accounting and budgeting, underwriting, membership and marketing, administration, and human resources. She also leads KUNR’s regulatory and compliance efforts and supports the station’s technical and infrastructure operations, working across IT, engineering, and facilities to help ensure the station remains reliable and accessible to its audiences.

A central part of Erinn’s work is connecting the operational side of the station to its broader mission. She uses financial and operational data, stakeholder feedback, and process analysis to strengthen systems, improve efficiency, support informed decision-making, helping KUNR to remain a sustainable and effective public media organization. She also provides high-level business reporting about KUNR to University of Nevada, Reno administration and KUNR leadership and stakeholders.

Erinn was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, and began her college education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she studied economics and business law. She later transferred to the University of Nevada, Reno, graduating with a focus in business and criminal justice. Her commitment to education and community service has been recognized through awards for her dedication to both.

Public radio has been part of Erinn’s life since childhood. Growing up in Las Vegas, she listened to KNPR and developed an appreciation for the role public media plays in informing, connecting, and strengthening communities. Today, she is proud to bring that perspective to KUNR and to support the people and systems behind the station’s journalism and programming.

Erinn lives in Reno with her family. They enjoy listening to KUNR and KNCJ and supporting the region’s vibrant arts, music, and theater communities. She is especially proud to contribute to a station that serves Northern Nevada and to help create the conditions at the station that allow KUNR’s journalists, producers, hosts, and staff to do their best work for the community.

