Jose Davila IV reports on K-12 education with a focus on Latino students and families in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. He is also a first-year Report for America corps member. Está bilingüe, su familia es de Puerto Rico, y ama los tostones de su padre más que nada.

Prior to joining KUNR, he worked as a reporting intern for The Toledo Blade and as a reporter, managing editor, and public editor at the Yale Daily News. He graduated from Yale University in 2022. He would appreciate any tips on PTA drama, the best hikes from Tahoe to Elko, and pickup volleyball games.