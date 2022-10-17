© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now, and listener support is what makes our services possible. Click here to make a gift today.
appleby-100.JPG

Julie Appleby

Contributor And Media Partner

Julie Appleby, Senior Correspondent, reports on the health law’s implementation, health care treatments and costs, trends in health insurance, and policy affecting hospitals and other medical providers. Before joining KHN, Julie spent 10 years covering the health industry and policy at USA Today. She also worked at the San Francisco Chronicle and the Contra Costa Times in Walnut Creek, California. She helped launch the Association of Health Care Journalists’ Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism contest in 2004 and oversaw it for more than a decade while serving on the association’s board. She holds a master’s degree in public health.