Kat Fulwider is an award-winning documentary photographer and journalism student attending the Reynolds School of Journalism at UNR. She is a graduate of the School of Photographic Arts of Ottawa and a published author of the photo book Your Side of the Story, which chronicles the experiences of the unhoused youth of Ottawa.

Through her multimedia reporting, Kat highlights the often unseen personal, sociopolitical and environmental issues that influence the Reno-Tahoe region, which she calls home. Her background in biology and her career in the outdoor industry as a professional ski patroller, outdoor guide, avid climber and outdoorswoman gives her reporting a unique, inside approach to complex issues relating to science, environment, identity, adventure sports and sustainability.

Kat is a fall 2023 student reporter at KUNR Public Radio and the Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Project for Visualizing Science.