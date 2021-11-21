Natalie Van Hoozer

Natalie is a freelance journalist and translator based in Reno, Nevada, who reports in English and Spanish. She also works for the nonprofit SembraMedia, supporting independent, digital Spanish-language media in the United States.

Previously she was a Fulbright scholar in Argentina and worked on Latin American projects at the International Center for Journalists. She has also taught university podcasting classes online and holds two bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from the University of Nevada, Reno. For her undergraduate thesis, she researched the landscape of bilingual Spanish-English reporting in the state of California.