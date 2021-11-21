© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
Headshot of journalist Natalie Van Hoozer in a blue shirt.

Natalie Van Hoozer

Bilingual Contributing Reporter
English
Español
English

Natalie is a freelance journalist and translator based in Reno, Nevada, who reports in English and Spanish. She also works for the nonprofit SembraMedia, supporting independent, digital Spanish-language media in the United States.

Previously she was a Fulbright scholar in Argentina and worked on Latin American projects at the International Center for Journalists. She has also taught university podcasting classes online and holds two bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from the University of Nevada, Reno. For her undergraduate thesis, she researched the landscape of bilingual Spanish-English reporting in the state of California.

Español

Natalie es periodista y traductora freelance en Reno, Nevada y trabaja en español e inglés. También es embajadora para SembraMedia en Estados Unidos, donde investiga medios independientes y digitales en español en el país.

Antes era becaria de Fulbright en la Argentina y trabajé como asistente de programas para el Centro Internacional para Periodistas, enfocada en los proyectos de América Latina. También ha sido profesora universitaria en línea sobre podcasting. Tiene una licenciatura de la Universidad de Nevada, Reno, en periodismo y español. Para la tesis de su licenciatura investigó el ámbito del periodismo bilingüe en inglés y español en el estado de California.

Load More