© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
Samira Fatehyar, staff photo

Samira Fatehyar

On-Air Host

Samira has always had a passion for public radio. Growing up in Lake Tahoe, her parents and older brother would always have KUNR playing in the car wherever they went. She also has experience in podcasting and producing audio works.

As a trained economist and real estate expert, Samira is passionate about educating everyone and anyone with questions about the economy and real estate. She believes that the jargon shouldn’t be intimidating and can be easily understood if educated by the right person.

Samira earned her BS in Agriculture Science in 2016 and MS in Economics in 2018 from the University of Nevada, Reno. She then earned an MS in Real Estate with a concentration in finance and investment from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School in 2019.

When she’s not busy doing real estate and public radio work, she loves playing one of the five musical instruments she knows. She also loves documentaries, photography, reading fiction, and spending time with her family and close friends.