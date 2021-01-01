Samira Fatehyar

Samira has always had a passion for public radio. Growing up in Lake Tahoe, her parents and older brother would always have KUNR playing in the car wherever they went. She also has experience in podcasting and producing audio works.

As a trained economist and real estate expert, Samira is passionate about educating everyone and anyone with questions about the economy and real estate. She believes that the jargon shouldn’t be intimidating and can be easily understood if educated by the right person.

Samira earned her BS in Agriculture Science in 2016 and MS in Economics in 2018 from the University of Nevada, Reno. She then earned an MS in Real Estate with a concentration in finance and investment from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School in 2019.

When she’s not busy doing real estate and public radio work, she loves playing one of the five musical instruments she knows. She also loves documentaries, photography, reading fiction, and spending time with her family and close friends.