Sheryl Gann is KUNR's accounting assistant and contributes to the success of its annual audit. Sheryl originally graduated from UNR with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Physics. Then, Sheryl graduated with a PhD in Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. She worked as a chemist for a time and then made a career change to become an income tax preparer.

Sheryl brings over ten years of experience as a master tax advisor to KUNR. Sheryl will graduate with a Master’s of Accountancy from UNR in May 2025. Sheryl's hobbies include reading, building computers, playing board games, and building models. She lives with her elderly father and two young cats.