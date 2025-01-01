© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sheryl Gann

Sheryl Gann

Accounting Assistant

Sheryl Gann is KUNR's accounting assistant and contributes to the success of its annual audit. Sheryl originally graduated from UNR with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Physics. Then, Sheryl graduated with a PhD in Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. She worked as a chemist for a time and then made a career change to become an income tax preparer.

Sheryl brings over ten years of experience as a master tax advisor to KUNR. Sheryl will graduate with a Master’s of Accountancy from UNR in May 2025. Sheryl's hobbies include reading, building computers, playing board games, and building models. She lives with her elderly father and two young cats.