Tom Scheck is a reporter for APM Reports, American Public Media's investigative reporting and radio documentaries project. As a reporter for Minnesota Public Radio News, he's covered two statewide recounts, two presidential elections, two state government shutdowns and too many legislative hearings to remember. His work has been on several national shows including NPR’s All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, American Public Media's Marketplace and Public Radio International's The Takeaway. He's won several awards on the state and national level. He's a graduate of Syracuse University.