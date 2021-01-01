© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Planned Giving

 

image_for_web.jpg

Legacy Society members have made provisions in their financial and/or estate plans to ensure that KUNR remains a strong voice for news and information in Northern Nevada and Eastern California.

This charitable gift enhances your philanthropy and enables you to address other financial and estate planning needs while supporting the causes that you care about. 

We realize that as you consider a planned gift to KUNR, you must balance your family’s needs, lifestyle and resources with your love of KUNR and your desire to contribute to its success.

Smart -- yet basic -- gift planning measures can ensure you will continue your participation in the lives of the people you love and the organizations that are important to you well into the future.

KUNR is a department of the University of Nevada, Reno. All planned gifts are made through the university and designated to KUNR – Reno Public Radio. We work closely with the university’s Office of Planned Giving to meet the needs of our donors and prospective donors. We would be honored to discuss options for achieving your financial, philanthropic, and personal goals in making a legacy gift to KUNR.

Learn more about Planned Giving

Donor Stories
It was an easy decision to give back to KUNR by joining the Signal Circle and to later enthusiastically accept the invitation to join the Community Council,” Heffner says. “These feel like modest gestures to say thank you to KUNR for enriching each and every day.”

Mike_Barbara_Heffner_in_studio.JPG
Michael and Barbara Heffner have a planned gift with KUNR. Learn about why they chose to support KUNR now and in the future.