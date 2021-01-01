Legacy Society members have made provisions in their financial and/or estate plans to ensure that KUNR remains a strong voice for news and information in Northern Nevada and Eastern California.

This charitable gift enhances your philanthropy and enables you to address other financial and estate planning needs while supporting the causes that you care about.

We realize that as you consider a planned gift to KUNR, you must balance your family’s needs, lifestyle and resources with your love of KUNR and your desire to contribute to its success.

Smart -- yet basic -- gift planning measures can ensure you will continue your participation in the lives of the people you love and the organizations that are important to you well into the future.

KUNR is a department of the University of Nevada, Reno. All planned gifts are made through the university and designated to KUNR – Reno Public Radio. We work closely with the university’s Office of Planned Giving to meet the needs of our donors and prospective donors. We would be honored to discuss options for achieving your financial, philanthropic, and personal goals in making a legacy gift to KUNR.

Donor Stories

“It was an easy decision to give back to KUNR by joining the Signal Circle and to later enthusiastically accept the invitation to join the Community Council,” Heffner says. “These feel like modest gestures to say thank you to KUNR for enriching each and every day.”