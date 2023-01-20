Politics and Policy

-
Starting on February 6, state lawmakers from all over Nevada will convene in Carson City for 120 days to debate new laws and set the state’s budget for the next two years.
-
El concejal Miguel Martínez fue nombrado en octubre de 2022 para servir al Distrito 3. Maria Palma de KUNR habló con él sobre sus planes para su periodo.
-
Councilmember Miguel Martinez was appointed in October 2022. He serves Ward 3, which covers most of east Reno, extending from North McCarran Boulevard to South Reno. KUNR’s Maria Palma spoke with him about his goals for the coming year.
-
State officials announced last week that a federal program offering expanded food aid is coming to an end.
-
The former deputy chief of the Stockton Police Department, Kathryn Nance, will be sworn in as Reno’s chief of police in February, and she’s the first woman to lead the department. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck spoke with Nance about her policing vision.
-
Backers of the project say it would provide essential materials to build electric vehicles and address the climate crisis, but a coalition of Native American tribes is fighting against it.
-
Nevada Governor Lombardo’s administration ends COVID declarations, orders review of state employmentNevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed two executive orders related to COVID-19 and state employees during his first week in office.
-
Reno’s City Manager has nominated the next chief of police.
-
Governor Lombardo pledges no new taxes, less government oversight, and more school choice at inaugurationRepublican Joe Lombardo promised to work across the aisle during his swearing-in as Nevada’s 31st governor in a public inauguration ceremony on January 3.
-
The 118th U.S. congress convened on January 3. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck sat down with Republican Congressman Mark Amodei to learn about his goals. Amodei has represented Congressional District 2 in Northern Nevada since 2011.
-
The Nevada Board of Pardons didn’t take any actions on Tuesday to reduce all death sentences in the state to life without parole after a district court judge struck it down; however, that didn’t stop public comment at the Supreme Court in Carson City, in Las Vegas and online.
-
A small crowd of city staff, community leaders and police officers gathered Thursday night to mingle with finalists for the Reno Police Department’s chief search.