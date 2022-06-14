2022 Nevada Primary Election Results: Federal and Statewide Races
Nevada’s closed primary election is an opportunity for voters to voice which candidates they would like to see on the ballot for the 2022 general election. The state’s primary election was Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and polls have closed.
Preliminary results will be displayed when available, and similar to the 2020 election, those results can continue to change over the coming days as mail-in ballots are received.
Below is a breakdown of the most up-to-date federal and statewide results in Nevada, as reported by the Associated Press.
Editor’s notes: Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Races labeled as “OTH” are nonpartisan.
Directory
Federal
- U.S. Senate
- U.S. House
- District 1
- District 2
- District 3
- District 4
State of Nevada
Nevada Supreme Court
Additional races, resources
U.S. Senate
U.S. House
Use the drop-down menu below to toggle between districts.