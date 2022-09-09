Reno City Council appoints Kathleen Taylor for Ward 5

City council interviewed the three finalists for the seat, which was vacated recently by Neoma Jardon. Ward 5 represents northwest Reno, including the University of Nevada, Reno and parts of downtown Reno and Verdi.

Council members said all the candidates were impressive, but Taylor has the “experience to hit the ground running.”

She’s on two planning commissions for the City of Reno and the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency. She’s also the owner of a small business, which provides consulting and outreach for large transportation projects. She wants to make it easier for developers to build affordable housing.

“I love the analogy of a fast pass, like the Disneyland FastPass, for affordable housing developers that come in,” Taylor said. “The process can be a little bit intimidating, I think, for some people, for anybody. Even when I go to renew my City of Reno business license, that process is a little bit challenging just for me.”

Taylor will serve until 2024 and will need to run for election if she wants to maintain the seat.