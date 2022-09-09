© 2022 KUNR
Politics and Policy

Reno City Council appoints Kathleen Taylor for Ward 5

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published September 9, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT
Kathleen Taylor smiles gleefully for a photo.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Reno City Council appointed Kathleen Taylor as Ward 5 council member on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Reno City Council appointed Kathleen Taylor as the new council member for Ward 5 during a special meeting on Wednesday.

City council interviewed the three finalists for the seat, which was vacated recently by Neoma Jardon. Ward 5 represents northwest Reno, including the University of Nevada, Reno and parts of downtown Reno and Verdi.

Council members said all the candidates were impressive, but Taylor has the “experience to hit the ground running.”

She’s on two planning commissions for the City of Reno and the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency. She’s also the owner of a small business, which provides consulting and outreach for large transportation projects. She wants to make it easier for developers to build affordable housing.

“I love the analogy of a fast pass, like the Disneyland FastPass, for affordable housing developers that come in,” Taylor said. “The process can be a little bit intimidating, I think, for some people, for anybody. Even when I go to renew my City of Reno business license, that process is a little bit challenging just for me.”

Taylor will serve until 2024 and will need to run for election if she wants to maintain the seat.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America focusing on community reporting and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local community issues are her passion, including the affordable housing crisis, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, protests and challenges facing vulnerable communities in northern Nevada.
