Sparks mayor, city council talk about pandemic recovery and housing needs during city address

City Council members kicked off the event by explaining that the city spent millions of dollars in federal COVID relief to help small businesses, and provide food and rental assistance. They also touted upcoming improvements for the Sparks Police Department, including a new training facility .

Mayor Ed Lawson says the city’s housing outlook is grim.

“We need to find a way to grow, and without growing, then we die. It's just as simple as that,” Lawson said.

Lawson wants to see denser development. And he hopes lawmakers will pass a bill to allow development on nearby federal lands . But that idea has been met with pushback from environmentalists concerned about sustainability.

He’s currently running for election against former Clark County School Board Trustee Christine “Chris” Garvey.