Judge rules in favor of ACLU of Nevada; cannabis as a Schedule I substance is unconstitutional

These substances also include heroin and Phencyclidine (PCP), and by definition, don’t have an accepted medical use. But, Nevada’s constitution says cannabis can be used upon advice from a physician . That’s why The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nevada filed a lawsuit.

Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy ruled in their favor last week . One of ACLU Nevada's lead attorneys, Christopher Peterson, says it’s a good step toward decriminalization.

“That is something we will be exploring about, how to make sure those people that were convicted unconstitutionally can have justice, and to make sure that those convictions don’t stay on their records moving forward,” Peterson said.

The judge didn’t rule if the state board can regulate cannabis or not. A final ruling will come after both sides submit proposals.