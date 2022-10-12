© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now, and listener support is what makes our services possible. Click here to make a gift today.
Politics and Policy

Disinformation is targeting immigrants, Latinos, but it’s also looking to change their vote

KUNR Public Radio | By Gustavo Sagrero
Published October 12, 2022 at 11:20 AM PDT
A hand is holding a cell phone. On the screen, there are social media app icons on display.
WCN 24/7
/
Flickr Creative Commons

A rise in anti-immigrant sentiment, especially toward people from Latin America, is on display in Nevada ahead of the November election. Scapegoating of immigrants is not new, but disinformation on social media channels is amplifying the situation.

Ignacio Romero fights disinformation as a program manager for the Nevada-based advocacy group Battle Born Progress. He describes his work as nonpartisan and says there are many ways Latinos are targeted.

“One is the attacks that go directly against Latinos,” he explained in Spanish. “This disinformation goes to other groups like white people, telling them lies about Latinos.”

He says sizable minority groups have always been demonized throughout history. Nevada’s population is nearly 30% Latino, with a portion of that being undocumented. Romero says that results in people being targeted who speak Spanish or look non-white for just being different.

“They are an easy target,” said Julian Escutia, who works at the Mexican Consulate in Las Vegas.

Escutia’s job is to make sure life for Mexican immigrants is good in the United States. He’s seen how, over the years, undocumented people living in the U.S. have been maligned.

“Why? Because sometimes they don’t have a voice. They are in the shadows. They don’t want to be seen. They just want to be here, left alone, work hard, live their lives, send money back home,” he said.

Regardless of immigration status, he says everyone has rights. Just over 42,000 new citizens have been naturalized in Nevada since the last midterm election, but Escutia says even voting for them is under fire.

“I’ve seen in my 20 years in this field that in every election cycle, minorities are targeted in so many ways to make them stay home and make them feel bad,” said Escutia.

Romero also says there’s a second part of the disinformation effort affecting Latinos.

“There are other attacks directed toward us, meant to divide us, lie to us, about things that really matter to us,” he added.

He says conspiracy theories are prevalent, and most aren’t explicitly political, but there’s the occasional inflation thread on social media that’s tied to a politician or the use of socialism as a boogeyman. It’s the same type of disinformation that most would find in English-speaking communities.

Follow Gustavo Sagrero on social media. @gus.chavo on Instagram, and @goose_chavo on Twitter.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

The photo included in this story is licensed under Flickr Creative Commons.

Text on top of an image that says “support local journalism.” The background is a rocky shore along Lake Tahoe at sunset. The hues from warm-toned and purple clouds are reflecting against the water.

KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now, and your continued support is what makes this local reporting possible.

Help end the drive early and make a gift today.


Tags
Politics and Policy PoliticsImmigrationLatinoPMJA Editor Corps
Gustavo Sagrero
Gustavo is a bilingual reporter at KUNR based in Reno. Nació en Idaho pero su familia es de Michoacán. Si desea compartir un consejo de noticias, comuníquese con nosotros.
See stories by Gustavo Sagrero
Related Content