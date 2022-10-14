Cortez Masto visits with UNR students, women who helped codify abortion access in Nevada

Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio Laura FitzSimmons (left) and Maggie Tracey helped lead the effort to codify abortion protections in the state constitution in 1990. They spoke at a campaign event by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto at the University of Nevada, Reno on Oct. 14, 2022.

Cortez Masto, who is running for re-election, shared the podium with students and some of the women who led the effort to codify abortion protections in the state constitution in 1990, including Laura FitzSimmons, who drafted the referendum petition.

“I am so grateful to see the one thing Dobbs has done is energize women who don’t remember, as we unfortunately do, losing family members, losing friends to back alley abortions,” FitzSimmons said.

Republicans, including Cortez Masto’s opponent, Adam Laxalt, have taken a backseat approach to the issue, saying the decision has been settled by voters and won’t change. However, advocates say that isn’t good enough – and argue anti-abortion republicans will chip away at Nevada’s protections.

