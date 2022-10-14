© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now, and listener support is what makes our services possible. Click here to make a gift today.
Politics and Policy
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2022 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2022 Election Coverage

Cortez Masto visits with UNR students, women who helped codify abortion access in Nevada

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published October 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM PDT
Cortez Masto stands at a podium indoors. There are women on either side of her, young and old, holding dark blue signs that read “Bans off our bodies.”
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto speaks about protecting access to abortion at a campaign event at the University of Nevada, Reno on Oct. 14, 2022.

Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto spoke about abortion access with a small group at the University of Nevada, Reno on Friday.

Two older women stand at a podium indoors, embracing each other. There are young women behind them holding dark blue signs that read “Bans off our bodies.”
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Laura FitzSimmons (left) and Maggie Tracey helped lead the effort to codify abortion protections in the state constitution in 1990. They spoke at a campaign event by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto at the University of Nevada, Reno on Oct. 14, 2022.

Cortez Masto, who is running for re-election, shared the podium with students and some of the women who led the effort to codify abortion protections in the state constitution in 1990, including Laura FitzSimmons, who drafted the referendum petition.

“I am so grateful to see the one thing Dobbs has done is energize women who don’t remember, as we unfortunately do, losing family members, losing friends to back alley abortions,” FitzSimmons said.

Republicans, including Cortez Masto’s opponent, Adam Laxalt, have taken a backseat approach to the issue, saying the decision has been settled by voters and won’t change. However, advocates say that isn’t good enough – and argue anti-abortion republicans will chip away at Nevada’s protections.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

Text on top of an image that says “support local journalism.” The background is a rocky shore along Lake Tahoe at sunset. The hues from warm-toned and purple clouds are reflecting against the water.

KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now, and your continued support is what makes this local reporting possible.

Help end the drive early and make a gift today.


Tags
Politics and Policy abortioncatherine cortez mastoPMJA Editor Corps
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America focusing on community reporting and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local community issues are her passion, including the affordable housing crisis, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, protests and challenges facing vulnerable communities in northern Nevada.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Related Content