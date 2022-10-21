Candidates for Nevada Secretary of State disagree about showing ID to vote

This position handles election administration , among other state legislative tasks. The office has been under public scrutiny over the last two years as election conspiracies abound.

Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio The crowd at an election forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City on Oct. 17, 2022.

Democrat Cisco Aguilar is a lawyer in Las Vegas and previously served on the Nevada Athletic Commission. He supports the state’s current voting measures like mail-in ballots but not showing ID at the polls, which isn’t required in most cases .

“Voter IDs is … I think a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist,” Aguilar said.

His opponent, Republican Jim Marchant, supports voter ID and using paper ballots versus voting machines.

If elected, Aguilar wants to put forth a bill that would make it a felony to harass or intimidate poll workers, which has been an issue following former President Donald Trump’s claim of a rigged election in 2020.

