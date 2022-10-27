© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now, and listener support is what makes our services possible. Click here to make a gift today.
Politics and Policy
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2022 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2022 Election Coverage

Poll: Latino voters in Nevada mostly favor Democrats, but politicians need to do more

KUNR Public Radio | By Gustavo Sagrero
Published October 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM PDT
A standing sign that says "vote here/vote aquí" with an American Flag design.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

Lee en español.

A new poll indicates Latinos in Nevada have a greater preference for Democrats ahead of the November 8 election, but both major parties are still failing to address Latino issues.

The poll was conducted in collaboration with Univision and the University of Texas, among others. A thousand registered voters were surveyed, 400 of whom identified as Latino.

“We asked the question of whether Democrats or Republicans cared about their issues,” said Sergio Garcia-Rios, a political scientist at the University of Texas. “There’s a higher level of disappointment from both parties. Both of them, Republicans and Democrats, have sort of failed them.”

The poll found Nevada Latinos are more concerned about the cost of health care, wages and jobs than the general public. Overall, Latinos are a community that has been historically underpaid. Last year, a McKinsey study on economic mobility found Latinos are underpaid annually by $288 billion nationwide.

When Latinos do switch parties, Garcia-Rios says, it’s pointing to a larger way in which Latinos see political machinations.

“What it shows is Latino sophistication, that they’re looking at the issues rather than the candidate. Rather than blindly following one party, they’re assessing which party might bring them the answer,” said Garcia-Rios.

He adds party affiliation isn’t about who’s the biggest personality but which party can focus on the issues that Latinos want addressed, which could change from election to election.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

Follow Gustavo Sagrero on social media. @gus.chavo on Instagram, and @goose_chavo on Twitter.

Text on top of an image that says “support local journalism.” The background is a rocky shore along Lake Tahoe at sunset. The hues from warm-toned and purple clouds are reflecting against the water.

KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now, and your continued support is what makes this local reporting possible.

Help end the drive early and make a gift today.


Tags
Politics and Policy latino votersLatino issueselection 2022PMJA Editor Corps
Gustavo Sagrero
Gustavo is a bilingual reporter at KUNR based in Reno. Nació en Idaho pero su familia es de Michoacán. Si desea compartir un consejo de noticias, comuníquese con nosotros.
See stories by Gustavo Sagrero
Related Content