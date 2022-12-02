© 2022 KUNR
Politics and Policy

Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published December 2, 2022 at 9:36 AM PST
Five rolled cannabis cigarettes lay on a black and reflective surface.
Mjucha/marcin jucha / Adobe Stock
/
.
.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has approved 40 cannabis lounge applications. However, there won’t be one in Reno. The city is still seeking public input.

The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings.

“The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”

The city will continue to solicit feedback until December 9, and the data will be presented to Reno City Council at the end of January.

Of the 40 approved, only two cannabis lounges will be in Northern Nevada, in Storey County and Washoe Valley, with the rest in Southern Nevada. Applications are no longer being approved. State law limits the number of establishments to 40.

Many Northern Nevada municipalities have opted out, including the city of Sparks, Carson City, and Elko.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America focusing on community reporting and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local community issues are her passion, including the affordable housing crisis, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, protests and challenges facing vulnerable communities in northern Nevada.
