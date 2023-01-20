Explainer: What happens during a Nevada legislative session and how will it work in 2023?

Starting on February 6, state lawmakers from all over Nevada will convene in Carson City for 120 days to debate new laws and set the state’s budget for the next two years.

How does Nevada’s legislature compare to the rest of the country?

Nevada is one of four states with a legislature that meets once every two years on odd-numbered years; however, Nevada’s legislature can meet outside of that schedule if a special session is called. Most Nevada legislators have jobs and don’t have staff working for them outside of the session.

“It’s becoming a real problem,” said Sondra Cosgrove, executive director of the civics engagement nonprofit Vote Nevada. “We saw this happen during the pandemic. So the pandemic happened in March; our legislature was not in session. So who then [ended] up having to make all the decisions? The governor did.”

How can Nevadans participate and stay engaged throughout the session?

“We need lots of people to be engaged to make sure all the things that have been brewing for the last two years get fixed,” Cosgrove said.

On the front page, upper right-hand corner of the Nevada Legislature’s website , under “Scheduled Meetings,” is where you can find out when to stream hearings. You can watch the meetings online on your phone, tablet, and desktop. Videos are also viewable on YouTube .

People can provide public comment in person at the Nevada State Legislative Building in Carson City and the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas. You can also provide written testimony or call in. You can learn who your representatives are and how to contact them here .

How does a bill go from an idea to a law ?

Before the legislative session begins, lawmakers, the governor’s office, state agencies, local governments and institutions, like school districts, can submit a certain number of Bill Draft Requests (BDR). At the beginning of the session, a digest, which is the summary of each bill, is read in the house of origination. Then each is assigned to a committee.

There are 10 similar committees for both houses – Assembly and Senate – which range in topics from health, natural resources and labor. The committee chairs decide if a bill gets a hearing. The chairs belong to the party with the majority, which is the Democratic party in 2023.

“The committee chairs are very powerful people,” Cosgrove said. “You need to know who the chair is, being in contact with them to say, ‘Please, we have a bill that needs to be heard.’ ”

If a bill gets a hearing, community members can provide testimony in support, opposition or neutral. The committee hearing the bill can decide to refer it to a different committee, take no action, or refer it to the full house with a recommendation to pass. This decision happens during what is called a work session. There are no public comments during a work session.

Bills must pass in both houses with identical language. If any changes are made, the bill will need to go back to the house it was introduced and then pass again.

After all this, a successful bill passed by both houses goes to the governor’s desk. The governor has five days to respond during the session, or 10 days if the session has ended, to sign the bill into law, to ignore it, which would allow it to become law, or veto the bill . Each of these steps has a set deadline during the session.

What happens if a bill lands on the governor’s desk and he vetoes it?

The bill will return to the original house that put it forward. The legislature can override the governor’s veto by a two-thirds vote in both houses. Democrats in the State Assembly have a supermajority. But in the State Senate, Democrats are one person short of the two-thirds supermajority, so they would need one Republican to vote on their side.

If the governor vetoes a bill after the session has ended, the bill will sit and be taken up at the beginning of the next session in 2025.

“There isn’t a timeline per se. Instead, if legislators want to override a veto, their leadership needs to expedite getting that vetoed bill to the floor of each house for a vote. If the legislature goes out of session without taking a vote to override a veto, the veto stands,” Cosgrove said.

How is the state’s two-year budget determined?

The governor’s office proposes the budget based on tax revenue projections made by the Nevada Economic Forum .

On January 23, Gov. Joe Lombardo will give the State of the State address and reveal his administration’s proposed state budget. During the legislative session, budget-related bills will be hashed out in the finance-related committees before going to the floors.

“The legislature has some wiggle room, but not a lot, though,” Cosgrove said. “If they decide to do something that’s outside of the parameters of the governor’s budget, they risk making the governor angry, and the governor might veto their stuff.”