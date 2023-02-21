© 2023 KUNR
Politics and Policy

Nevada Black Legislative Caucus holds Black History Summit, seeks to make Juneteenth a state holiday

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published February 21, 2023 at 10:12 AM PST
Williams is conversing with Stone while pointing to a piece of paper on a table filled with artifacts, photographs, and African American inventions like the Super Soaker, which is a squirt gun, a gas mask, and a model stoplight.
1 of 4  — 1 Black History Summit Nevada Legislature, Lucia Starbuck, KUNR
Clark County Black Caucus chair Yvette Williams shows Republican State Senator Jeff Stone items on display for the Black History Summit at the Nevada State Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Feb. 16, 2023.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
A golf tee rests on a piece of paper that reads, “George Franklin Grant, Inventor, Golf Tee, September 15, 1846 through August 21, 1910.”
2 of 4  — 2 Black History Summit Nevada Legislature, Lucia Starbuck, KUNR
The Clark County Black Caucus showcased inventions by African Americans at the Black History Summit at the Nevada State Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Feb. 16, 2023.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Four people are putting on a performance in the front of a room. They are either standing or sitting and of them, two are holding microphones while another is playing the drums. There’s a banner behind the group that reads, “Black History Month.”
3 of 4  — 3 Black History Summit Nevada Legislature, Lucia Starbuck, KUNR
Broadway in the HOOD members Vanessa Williams Jackson (from left), Mervin Kenneth Alexander, Brooke Dismuke and Alfatari Richards perform “Freedom Ain’t Free” at the Nevada State Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Feb. 16, 2023.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
The side profile of Ashley Dodson, who is wearing large circular earrings with a red, yellow, green, and black horizontal stripes with a cut-out in the shape of Africa.
4 of 4  — 4 Black History Summit Nevada Legislature, Lucia Starbuck, KUNR
Ashley Dodson, co-founder and co-president of the Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community, spoke in support of the bill to make Juneteenth a state-recognized holiday at the Nevada State Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Feb. 16, 2023.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

The Nevada Black Legislative Caucus organized the Black History Summit on Thursday at the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City.

Exhibits showcasing historic Black milestones and inventions filled a corner of the Nevada Legislative Building. Standing next to her display, Clark County Black Caucus chair Yvette Williams pointed to a colorful toy squirt gun, something most children and even adults are familiar with.

“We start here with Lonnie Johnson. And Lonnie Johnson created the Super Soaker,” Williams explained.

The nonpartisan caucus advocates for policy change that affects the lives of African Americans in Nevada. Williams believes teaching and learning history, the good and the bad, is important. And while she appreciates Black History Month, she wants multicultural education to take place all year long.

“I’ll be happy when we can all value each other and everyone has access to quality education, healthcare, housing, and that we don’t see racial disparity,” Williams said.

At lunchtime, the Las Vegas-based theater group Broadway in the HOOD, which stands for Helping Others Open Doors, put on a passionate performance, roleplaying African American leaders and having the crowd guess who they were.

“My legacy earned me the nickname ‘Mr. Civil Rights,’ ” said Mervin Kenneth Alexander, acting as the first Black Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall. “Who am I? Speak his name!”

The act is called “Freedom Ain’t Free,” explained the founder and artistic director, Torrey Russell.

“All of our freedom that we presently have, somebody worked hard in order to pave that way, in order to make that happen,” Russell said. “We stand on the shoulders, we stand on the backs of all of these legislators, but today we’re celebrating those legislators of color who really helped kick open the doors so that we can have great bills pass.”

Nevada lawmakers also heard a bill to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday, which was co-sponsored by State Senator Pat Spearman from North Las Vegas. Congress recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021, and about half of the country’s state governments have recognized the holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

“Juneteenth is an opportunity for us to talk in real stark and very historic, and real and factual evidence about the contributions of Black folks here in America,” Spearman said.

Thirteen-year-old Oliver Welsch, son of ACLU of Nevada policy director Lilith Baran, spoke in support of the legislation.

“It’s important to me because I think that there’s a lot of kids in Nevada, a lot of Black kids in Nevada, that are robbed of a source of great cultural pride,” Welsch said.

Welsch missed a day of his eighth-grade class but said he’ll submit a video of his testimony for extra credit.

Black History Month2023 Nevada Legislative SessionNevada legislatureJuneteenth
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
