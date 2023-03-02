© 2023 KUNR
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Native people are overrepresented in state prisons across the Mountain West, report shows

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published March 2, 2023 at 2:37 PM PST
Loops of barbed wire toward the top of a wire fence.
Kate Ter Haar
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Nationwide, Native people are incarcerated in state and federal prisons at a rate that's double the national average.

A new report shows the overrepresentation of Native Americans and Alaska Natives in state prison systems, and some of the greatest disparities are in the Mountain West.

In Wyoming, Native people make up just 2% of the state’s population but account for 7% of the state’s prison population, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, which analyzed 2021 data from both the Bureau of Justice Statistics and American Community Survey.

In Utah, Native people make up only 1% of all residents but 6% of all prisoners. Native people are also overrepresented in state prisons in Idaho (3.7% of prisoners), Colorado (3.4%) and Nevada (2.3%). In all three states, Native people make up 1.7% of the population.

Mike Wessler, communications director at the Prison Policy Initiative, said this raises the question of how these states approach challenges like poverty, mental health, and substance use.

“Our nation, these states, have treated these as criminal problems to solve rather than economic challenges or health challenges that they need to provide different solutions for,” Wessler said.

The only Mountain West to state to have a lower Native incarceration rate is New Mexico, where 11.2% of Native people make up the state population and 8.8% account for the prison population.

Nationwide, Native people are incarcerated in state and federal prisons at a rate of 763 per 100,000 people. That’s more than double the national average (350 per 100,000) and more than four times higher than the incarceration rate of white people (181 per 100,000).

