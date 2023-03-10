© 2023 KUNR
Politics and Policy

Bill would allow Nevada students to wear cultural regalia at graduation

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM PST
An image of the exterior of the Nevada State Legislature building, with black lettering of the words: Nevada State Legislature.
Jana Sayson
/
KUNR Public Radio

A bill introduced to the Nevada Legislature would allow students in public schools to wear cultural or religious regalia at graduation ceremonies.

Assembly Bill 73 would prevent school officials from prohibiting a student from wearing traditional regalia.

It would allow students to wear recognized objects of religious or cultural significance at school graduation ceremonies.

Under existing law, Nevada public schools allow students to express themselves “in a manner that is not disruptive to instruction or used to engage in discrimination” during the graduation ceremony.

Sidney Williams is a senior at Douglas High School and member of the Walker River Paiute Tribe.

She testified during the first hearing on the bill on March 7.

Last year, her cousin was unable to wear his beaded cap during his graduation ceremony.

“He spoke with the principal and was told that if he wished to wear something from his culture, it would have to be under his gown, where it could not be seen. And if he chose to wear his cap, he would not walk the stage. It is unfortunate that we have to come forward and ask for legislation to allow us to express who we are,” Williams said.

If passed, Nevada would join a growing list of states allowing students to wear cultural items at graduation ceremonies.

Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
