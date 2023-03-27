Senator Cortez Masto highlights legislation to help curb sex trafficking during visit in Reno

Awaken Reno is a faith-based nonprofit that helps people transition out of sex trafficking and connects survivors with education, transitional housing, and counseling.

Cortez Masto toured the facility and spoke about her legislation aimed at addressing the issue. She wants to further her work to stop the sale of people taking place online, like on social media.

“Every time there is a big event, like a Super Bowl or some event that’s coming to a big city where there’s a lot of men coming into that city, there’s more of our children or adults that are being sold online, sexually exploited.”

Las Vegas will host its first Super Bowl next year .

One recently-passed law provides law enforcement with access to federal funding for training on how to recognize and rescue youth who are being trafficked. Nevada has the second highest human trafficking cases per its population .