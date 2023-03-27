© 2023 KUNR
Politics and Policy

Senator Cortez Masto highlights legislation to help curb sex trafficking during visit in Reno

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published March 27, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT
Catherine Cortez Masto stands among four other women smiling and in a conversation. They’re inside a brightly lit building with white walls and white-painted bricks. The word “Love” is in colorful letters on one wall.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto spoke with staff members of Awaken Reno, a nonprofit that helps people transition out of sex trafficking, in Reno, Nev., on March 24, 2023.

Nevada Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto visited a Washoe County-based organization that helps survivors of human sex trafficking on Friday.

Awaken Reno is a faith-based nonprofit that helps people transition out of sex trafficking and connects survivors with education, transitional housing, and counseling.

Cortez Masto toured the facility and spoke about her legislation aimed at addressing the issue. She wants to further her work to stop the sale of people taking place online, like on social media.

“Every time there is a big event, like a Super Bowl or some event that’s coming to a big city where there’s a lot of men coming into that city, there’s more of our children or adults that are being sold online, sexually exploited.”

Las Vegas will host its first Super Bowl next year.

One recently-passed law provides law enforcement with access to federal funding for training on how to recognize and rescue youth who are being trafficked. Nevada has the second highest human trafficking cases per its population.

It’s an issue the Nevada legislature is looking to tackle during the legislative session as well. Late last week, state lawmakers passed a bill out of committee that would increase the punishment for a customer who engages in unlawful prostitution.

