Politics and Policy

Senator Cortez Masto highlights clean energy initiatives during Nevada Legislature address

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published April 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM PDT
Catherine Cortez Masto stands at a dark brown wooden circular podium, talking to a crowd of lawmakers seated in rows at wooden desks with their backs to the camera. Behind Cortez Masto is the American flag and a painting of Abraham Lincoln.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto gave an address to the Nevada State Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, April 11, 2023.

Nevada Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto spoke about the state’s clean energy initiatives during her address at the state Legislature on Tuesday evening in Carson City.

Cortez Masto highlighted the billions of dollars she’s helped secure from the Inflation Reduction Act for electric vehicles, solar energy, and processing minerals through tax credits.

On Monday, she toured a Northern Nevada-based company that benefited from such incentives. Aqua Metals at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center recycles lithium-ion batteries. But lithium mining isn’t without controversy. Construction has begun for a mine at Thacker Pass, which received sharp opposition from environmentalists and tribal communities. Cortez Masto said it’s possible to balance the competing factors.

“I think part of what we need to do and ensure that we’re doing is engaging in that conversation and looking at how we do the responsible mining; there is a way to do it, as long as everybody’s open to it and working together,” Cortez Masto said. “Are you going to satisfy everyone? Probably not. But at the end of the day, it starts with that conversation and bringing everybody to the table.”

Cortez Masto says her other legislative priorities include lowering costs for families, affordable housing, and immigration reform.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
Related Content