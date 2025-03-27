Nevada Legislature to look at several bills related to AI

Artificial intelligence is already part of everyday life, powering everything from phones to public services.

While it offers clear benefits, Nevada lawmakers are raising concerns about misuse, overreach, and the loss of human judgment.

This legislative session, they’re considering several bills—from medical uses, to politics and pornography—to get ahead of the rapidly evolving technology.

Guests: Lucia Starbuck, politics reporter, KUNR; Joshua Leavitt, CEO and founder, Tech Alley; Bradley Johnson, assistant professor of public administration, University of Nevada, Reno

