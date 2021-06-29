After 60 Years, New York Yankees Fan Finaly Gets To Be A Bat Girl

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When Gwen Goldman was 10 years old, she wrote a letter to the New York Yankees asking to be a bat girl. She was rejected and told she'd feel out of place. But on Monday night, at the age of 70, Gwen looked very much in her element. After her daughter got in touch with the Yankees, Gwen was finally invited to serve as an honorary bat girl at the game and throw out the first pitch. Gwen said she didn't hold it against the team. I love the Yankees, she said. And it's high time they loved you back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.