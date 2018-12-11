Alt.Latino's Best Music of 2018

By , , & 10 minutes ago
  • Vocalist Rosalia earned the Alt.Latino critics' top spot in 2018.
    Vocalist Rosalia earned the Alt.Latino critics' top spot in 2018.
    Courtesy of the Artist
Originally published on December 10, 2018 11:03 am

I say this to anyone who will listen: Latin music these days is exploding with so much creativity and inspiration that it is simply overwhelming. Once you get past the billions of views on YouTube of the reggaeton- inspired pop music, you'll find myriad artists who consider their cultural backgrounds a blank canvas on which they express their sense of self and identity.

I did say "overwhelming," so per usual, I called in some help to pick and choose music that best exemplifies 2018: Alt.Latino regulars Stefanie Fernández, Catalina Maria Johnson and Marisa Arbona-Ruiz.

And as always, there's this caveat: There was plenty of great music we did not get a chance to talk about during our hour-long discussion. If you think we missed something essential, let us know via Facebook or Twitter; we may feature your recommendation on a future show.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.