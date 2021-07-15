An Amazon Delivery Driver Killed A Spider For A Grateful Customer. There's A Video

An Amazon delivery driver is now Tik Tok famous after a video of him killing a spider for a customer gained over 10 million views on the app. Now the Texas woman who posted the video is trying to find him to tell him "Thank you."

@gwenniesanchez, known as Gwen on the app, posted the video on Wednesday. In it, the self-described "spider-hater" shows a message she'd written to her Amazon delivery driver using the company's special instructions tool, which included a particularly creepy-crawly request.

"There is a huge spider on my front porch who is refusing to leave and I'm too scared to go out my front door," she wrote. "If you could kill the spider for me that would be amazing. Thank you!"

The video also shows footage of the spider crawling over the porch's doorbell camera. The arachnid, which several commenters on the video identified as a wolf spider, horrified many viewers with its large size.

"That was not a spider. That was a demon from the underworld and I would have burned the whole house down," one commenter wrote.

The video, played to the song and popular Tik Tok audio "Bezos I" by comedian Bo Burnham, shows the Amazon delivery driver approaching Gwen's door with her package. He then turns to look around at the walls and removes one of his shoes, which he appears to use to hit and kill the spider.

After ordering another item, Gwen posted another video in which she left a thank you note for the delivery driver. "Hello Amazon! Thank you for killing the spider yesterday!" it read. "You are actually Tik Tok famous now."

The note also asked if the driver was single and if he had a Venmo account, two popular questions in the comment section of the video. But Gwen told her viewers the driver who delivered the package that day was not from Amazon.

"Not all heroes wear capes," one commenter wrote. Another replied, "Some wear Amazon shirts."

Josie Fischels is an intern on NPR's News Desk.

