Audio Diary: ‘I Think This Is A Real Turning Point In History’

After a turbulent year, 2020 is coming to a close. Now, many are looking forward to 2021 with the new challenges and opportunities it might bring. Local high school junior Avery Thunder reflects on 2020 and comments on what the new year might look like in an audio diary for KUNR’s Youth Media program.

Listen to this audio diary.

So, 2020 is coming to an end, and I guess what I would say I've learned from this year is that anything can happen. I'd say that our biggest mistake going into 2020 was that a lot of people had really big expectations. You know, the decade was coming to an end. It was supposed to be this whole new beginning.

If I could say anything, I hope for 2021, it would be that we don't let ourselves get too comfortable. Even if we do make progress and even if things do get better, I hope that we don't convince ourselves that we can't do anything else to make things better. And that we don't just sit back and decide that it was just 2020. I think things could get worse if we let them. I don't think they will, but I think they could.

I think this year is a real turning point in history. I think we have the chance to change a lot of things and to fix a lot of things, but I think we also have the chance to blow it and not live up to the potential that we have as a country and as a world.

Avery Thunder is a junior at the Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology in Reno. KUNR’s Youth Media program is a special partnership with the Washoe County School District to train the next generation of journalists.

KUNR's Jayden Perez adapted this story for web.