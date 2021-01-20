 Biden's Inaugural Address, Annotated | KUNR

Biden's Inaugural Address, Annotated

By 2 hours ago
  • Biden gives his inaugural address on Wednesday.
    Caroline Amenabar / NPR

Joe Biden addresses the nation for the first time as its 46th president on Wednesday. Biden is speaking at scaled-down event, before a divided nation still reeling from the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol and the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 400,000 Americans.

NPR reporters from the Washington Desk and across the newsroom are providing live fact checks and analysis of Biden's remarks. Watch the speech around 12 p.m. ET and read the annotations below.

Joe Biden
inauguration

