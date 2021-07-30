 Doyle Residents Reflect On Disastrous Beckwourth Complex Fire | KUNR
Related Program: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Doyle Residents Reflect On Disastrous Beckwourth Complex Fire

By 3 hours ago
  • Michael Snook is in the back-right corner standing near a brick wall, looking at two spotted pigs. Between them is a burned shipping container.
    View Slideshow 1 of 10
    Michael Snook and his pigs, Biscuit and Gravy, stand near Snook’s home that burned in the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Doyle, Calif., on July 22, 2021.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
  • A burned van with tall burned trees behind it. All that’s left is the van’s outline and the trees’ branches, which are blackened. In the background is a structure that was burned down.
    View Slideshow 2 of 10
    Damage from the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Doyle, Calif., on July 16, 2021.
    Michele Ravera / KUNR Public Radio
  • The glass is warped and falling out of a red lantern hanging from a tree with green leaves. Below the lantern is a travel trailer that has “Komfort” printed on the side.
    View Slideshow 3 of 10
    There are places where the Beckwourth Complex Fire didn’t reach, but heat and smoke still caused the glass in this lantern to melt in Doyle, Calif., on July 16, 2021.
    Michele Ravera / KUNR Public Radio
  • A photo taken from inside a truck looking out onto a dirt road with charred bushes on both sides of it. In the background is lingering smoke.
    View Slideshow 4 of 10
    Damage from the Beckwourth Complex Fire on Foothill Lane in Doyle, Calif., on July 16, 2021.
    Michele Ravera / KUNR Public Radio
  • Three burned shipping containers are stacked in a pyramid formation. The one in the middle is warped from the heat and sagging in the middle.
    View Slideshow 5 of 10
    Burned shipping containers on Michael Snook’s ranch that were damaged by the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Doyle, Calif., on July 22, 2021. Snook was in the process of turning shipping containers into workshops for artists.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
  • A yellow floatation device is contrasted by a black, above-ground swimming pool. Most of the material behind the pool is burned.
    View Slideshow 6 of 10
    A burned, above-ground swimming pool on Michael Snook’s ranch that was damaged by the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Doyle, Calif., on July 22, 2021.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
  • A hill with charred sagebrush covering it. All that’s left of the bushes are their branches, which are blackened.
    View Slideshow 7 of 10
    Damage from the Beckwourth Complex Fire near Michael Snook’s ranch in Doyle, Calif., on July 22, 2021.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
  • A landscape photo. In the forefront is a road, and in the middle ground is a patch of burned sagebrush. In the background is the white structure of the church, surrounded by trees, and in the far background is a mountain covered in trees.
    View Slideshow 8 of 10
    The Constantia Church, facing U.S. 395, in Doyle, Calif., on July 16, 2021. The church is on the Lassen County Historical Building List and survived the Beckwourth Complex Fire. The nearby sagebrush burned.
    Michele Ravera / KUNR Public Radio
  • The church is made of wood with peeling white paint. In front of the church is a pristine, white picket fence, and in front of the fence are blackened power poles.
    View Slideshow 9 of 10
    Power poles staged for removal sit in front of the Constantia Church in Doyle, Calif., on July 16, 2021.
    Michele Ravera / KUNR Public Radio
  • A photo from inside a church looking out a door with a colorful glass window on top with a dove. Through the door is burned sagebrush, and in the background is a motorcycle driving on the road.
    View Slideshow 10 of 10
    Inside the Constantia Church, facing U.S. 395, in Doyle, Calif., on July 22, 2021. The church is on the Lassen County Historical Building List and survived the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

The Beckwourth Complex Fire formed after two fires burning in Northern California merged early this month. The blaze burned more than 105,000 acres and swept through the small town of Doyle, destroying more than 30 homes. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck spoke to residents to find out how they’re doing.

Located between Reno and Susanville, Doyle has roughly 600 residents. The town is surrounded by desert on one side, along with mountains and charred forest on the other.

Beverly Houdyshell and her family have lived in Doyle for generations; she’s a descendant of the man the town was named after. But in mid-July, she had to evacuate her home of almost 40 years.

“I just had to grab my oxygen and still didn’t take all of it ‘cause I just wanted to get out of here. It’s no [saying], ‘Wait a minute,’ you know, not with that fire coming at you; you gotta get going and go fast,” Houdyshell said.

Along with her oxygen, the volunteer fire department helped Houdyshell grab some of her photos and her dogs, but she lost her home, trailer and several small structures on her property.

“Knowing that all of that is gone and no longer there for the grandkids or anybody to enjoy, ‘cause they used to have fun there, you know, running in and out and playing all around, it’s really difficult,” Houdyshell said.

For now, Houdyshell is staying at the home that belonged to her late mother in Doyle. Due to several health complications and a fixed income, she said it will take years to rebuild, but she’s committed to doing so. Doyle has been her home since she was born in 1943.

“I always loved Doyle and it’s a nice little place to live. We don’t have them fancy stores that you shop at, but we always made out,” Houdyshell said.

Doyle resident Michael Snook also lost his home, and ranch, in the fire.

Michael Snook and his one-year-old dog, Tank, stand in front of Snook’s home and Prius that burned in the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Doyle, Calif., on July 22, 2021.
Credit Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

“It burned so hot there’s not much left. That was literally a desk. That’s the refrigerator that doesn’t really look like anything. You can see the kitchen stove; this is recognizable,” Snook said.

Standing in Snook’s driveway is what used to be a white Prius. Everything but the outline of the car and seats is melted. As for Snook’s home, the most recognizable part is the brick walls. The roof, front door and windows are gone.

“I need to go in there, but I’m not really anxious, you know. This was my home, so my sister’s ashes are in there somewhere, all your personal stuff. It’s a little weird; you wake up and you realize you don’t have a pair of toenail clippers, or a toothbrush, or another change of clothes. We’ll get used to it,” Snook said.

Michael Snook surveys the damage from the Beckwourth Complex Fire at his ranch in Doyle, Calif., on July 22, 2021. Snook was in the process of turning shipping containers at his ranch into workshops for artists.
Credit Michele Ravera / KUNR Public Radio

Along with losing more than 30 homes during the Beckwourth Complex Fire, Doyle was also hit hard by the Laura 2 Fire about eight months ago. GoFundMe accounts were created for victims of both fires.

Kathy Catron is the chief of the Doyle Fire Protection District. She said Doyle lost about 50 homes in under a year.

“There’s a lot of emotion because a lot of people lost their homes. They lost their livelihoods, their everything,” Catron said.

Doyle Fire Protection District Chief Kathy Catron at the station in Doyle, Calif., on July 22, 2021.
Credit Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Catron has 16 volunteers, all Doyle residents. Her team helped people evacuate and defended structures, all while caring for their own families.

“I mean, we were all evacuated; all my volunteers were evacuated. Some have children, and a lot of them, I have both spouses part of the fire department. So one left with the kids, and the other one stayed and fought fire, and they stayed the whole time, the whole duration, we were here for nine or 10 days,” Catron said.

But not everything burned in Doyle. The Constantia Church still stands.

“It’s tongue and groove, beautiful, beautiful wood, all the way up to the vaulted ceiling, of course,” Doyle Historical Society President Ron Cuevas said.

Doyle Historical Society President Ron Cuevas inside the Constantia Church in Doyle, Calif., on July 22, 2021. The church is on the Lassen County Historical Building List and survived the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
Credit Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

The church is on the Lassen County Historical Building List, and he said it’s important to Doyle residents. Many have taken part in restoring and preserving it, which has included creating defensible space.

“The weeds were about four feet high, right next to the church, and the sagebrush came all the way up to it. Fortunately, in life, this is the year that I bought myself a tractor, so I brought it down here to play with it, and I cleared all around this church,” Cuevas said.

That might have been what saved the church. Its white picket fence has slight burn marks, and the sagebrush near that fence is scorched, but the wooden structure is completely fine. Cuevas said restoration will go on, and he hopes his daughter will get married here.

The Constantia Church in Doyle, Calif., on July 22, 2021. The church is on the Lassen County Historical Building List and survived the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
Credit Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

“Everybody who comes in this church has to ring the bell. ... When I finally came in, you know, settled my house and everything, I came down here, I rang it probably 50 times, real loud, so the whole town could hear,” Cuevas said.

View additional photos of the damage caused by the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Doyle by scrolling through the image slideshow at the top of this story.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

KUNR’s Michele Ravera contributed to this story.

Tags: 
beckwourth complex fire
wildfire
California

Related Content

KUNR Today: Sisolak, Newsom Call For Federal Firefighting Help, Nevada Schools Requiring Masks

By , , & & The Associated Press & KUNR Staff Jul 29, 2021
An image of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak standing with California Governor Gavin Newsom
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Study: Wildfire Smoke Led To 18% Rise In COVID-19 Cases

By Jul 23, 2021
A wildfire burning alongside the top of a forest land
Courtesy of National Interagency Fire Center

COVID-19 cases rose by an estimated 18% during a period when heavy wildfire smoke blanketed the Reno area. The findings suggest that the smoke from wildfires increase the rate of COVID-19 transmission.

KUNR Morning Edition host Noah Glick spoke with Daniel Kiser, an assistant research scientist with the Desert Research Institute and the co-lead author of the new study, to learn more.

‘All Hands On Deck’: National Fire Preparedness Level Reaches Highest, Most Critical Tier

By Nate Hegyi Jul 19, 2021

Severe wildfires across the West have prompted the nation’s top fire agency to increase its preparedness level to the highest and most critical stage. This is the earliest the agency has done so in a decade.

“It’s an all hands on deck approach,” said Stanton Florea, a spokesperson with the National Interagency Fire Center. “We’re a full month ahead of where we were last year.”