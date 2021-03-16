Eight People Shot To Death At Atlanta Massage Parlors; Man Arrested

At least eight people were killed and another has been injured in a series of shootings at three spas in the Atlanta, Ga, area on Tuesday and one suspect has been taken into custody, multiple news outlets are reporting.

It's unclear if all three incidents, which happened within hours of one another, are connected.

Cherokee County Sheriff's announced Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. local time following a chase that led officers into Crisp County — about three hours away from where the first shootings at a massage parlor, WSB TV reported.

The Associated Press says Long appears to look similar to surveillance images released by Cherokee County deputies.

Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said when officers arrived at Young's Asian Massage, two victims were already dead and another three were still alive, 11Alive reported. The wounded were rushed to a local hospital, but two have since died. The surviving victim is the only man who was shot in the incident, officials said.

The names of the four victims killed at Young's Asian Massage, as well as that of the person who was injured, have not been released by authorities.

About an hour after that shooting, Atlanta police officers were called to respond to a robbery in progress at Gold Spa. Once there, they discovered the bodies of three women who had been fatally shot. Moments later, officers were called to a another shooting across the street at a different spa — Aromatherapy Spa — one more woman was found dead of a gunshot wound.

Authorities said many of the victims appeared to be women of Asian descent.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

