Elko Setting New Records For Consecutive 100+ Degree Days

  • An image of a sunset in the wilderness near Elko
    If Elko reaches 100 degrees again Wednesday, it will be the second longest streak of 100+ degree days in Elko history.
    Courtesy / Bureau of Land Management

Elko could reach a new record if the area reaches 100 degrees again today.

Clair Ketchum is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Elko. He said after Tuesday's high of 100, the area saw eight consecutive days of 100 degrees or hotter.

"We're tied for second longest. We're not going to make the longest. The longest was 12 days," Ketchum said.

That longest stretch of 12 days of 100 degrees or hotter happened in 1917. Today's forecast high in Elko is 100 degrees.

"We have more clouds in the area and that could affect the high temperature and make us a degree or two cooler," Ketchum said.

If it does reach 100 today, it would officially be the second longest such streak in Elko history.

