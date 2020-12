Evento de KUNR en español: El estado de los pequeños negocios en Nevada

6:55 p.m. | December 22, 2020

‘It’s All About Our Individual Behavior For The Month Of January,’ Health Officials Warn

By Lucia Starbuck

Some frontline personnel received their first dose of the Modera COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, including staff with REMSA and members of the Nevada National Guard who have been a part of the state’s COVID-19 response. But officials argue we won’t see an impact on the current cases until much later.