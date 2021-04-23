Fentanyl-Related Deaths On The Rise In Washoe County

Five years ago, Fentanyl-related deaths in Washoe County were nearly unheard of. But between 2019 and 2020, the number of deaths due to Fentanyl overdoses has risen from 25 to 55.

Listen to this story.

A number of local agencies are teaming up on a county-wide campaign to raise awareness of the risk of Fentanyl abuse. The Washoe County Human Services Agency is among those groups. Jessica Goicoechea is a mental health counselor supervisor for the agency.

“Washoe County, along with all of our partnering agencies and the Sheriff's office all recognize that this is a big deal. So we're all just working together to figure out the best ways to share with our community how important it is to talk to each other and be aware that fentanyl can be in any substance that is purchased illegally,” said Goicoechea.

One goal of the campaign is to educate community members on the use of Naloxone, which can overturn an opioid overdose.

“There's an actual Naloxone finder on the NV opioid response.org website, where you can actually look and do a training on Naloxone, get a better idea of how it's used, [and] why it's important. And then also actually find places that you can physically go and pick it up in our community.”

Goicoechea says Fentanyl does not discriminate and this trend is affecting people of all ages, classes and races.

Isaac Hoops is a senior studying at the Reynolds School of Journalism.