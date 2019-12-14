Fresh Air Weekend: The Afterlife Of Donated Stuff; 'Maisel' Actor Alex Borstein

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'The Best Thing You Can Do Is Not Buy More Stuff,' Says 'Secondhand' Expert: "Your average thrift store in the United States only sells about one-third of the stuff that ends up on its shelves," Adam Minter says. His book explores what happens to the things that don't sell.

Crooked Capitalism Runs Amok In The Wildly Entertaining 'Uncut Gems': A tense and jittery new crime thriller features Adam Sandler as a fast-talking New York City jewelry dealer who becomes embroiled in various desperate schemes to get out of debt.

Alex Borstein On Her Tough-Talking 'Mrs. Maisel' Character: Borstein's won back-to-back Emmys for playing a street-wise talent manager on the Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She says the character reminds her of her mother and grandmother.

