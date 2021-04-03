Fresh Air Weekend: Following Migratory Birds; 'Lovecraft Country' Creator

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Naturalist Traces The 'Astounding' Flyways Of Migratory Birds: Scott Weidensaul has spent decades studying bird migration. "There is a tremendous solace in watching these natural rhythms play out again and again," he says. His new book is A World On the Wing.

Elizabeth King's Gospel Sound Transports Believers And Non-Believers Alike: King made some recordings in the 1970s, but then quit the music business to raise her children. Now in her late 70s, she's released her first full-length solo album: Living in the Last Days.

'Lovecraft Country' Creator Aims To Reclaim The Horror Genre For People Of Color: "Horror, which is my favorite genre, works best for me when there's a metaphor," Misha Green says. Her HBO series mixes the real horrors of the Black experience in the '50s with supernatural terrors.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

