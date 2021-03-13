Fresh Air Weekend: Musician Jon Batiste; Magician Derek DelGaudio

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jon Batiste On Sharing Joy In A Painful Year: 'I Want To Reaffirm People's Humanity': This year, Batiste took his music to the streets, performing at protests and vaccination sites. "I wanted to articulate ... that we're all in this together," Batiste says. His new album is We Are.

Magician Derek DelGaudio Traces His Journey From Card Cheat To Illusionist: The sleight-of-hand master explores themes of identity, honesty and the emotional cost of keeping secrets in the memoir, AMORALMAN. DelGaudio's one-man show In & Of Itself is now available on Hulu.

