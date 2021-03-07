 A Good Shot: Scientist Stresses J&J Vaccine's Efficacy In Preventing Severe COVID-19 | KUNR
Related Program: 
Mountain West News Bureau

A Good Shot: Scientist Stresses J&J Vaccine's Efficacy In Preventing Severe COVID-19

By Robyn Vincent 20 seconds ago
  • Daniel Schludi/Unsplash
Originally published on March 3, 2021 2:38 pm

Health officials hope the newly approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine will accelerate progress in vaccinating rural and homebound residents in the Mountain West. But there’s some unnecessary confusion over the shot’s efficacy.

The one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is easier to store and has a longer shelf life than the Pfizer and Moderna shots. Dr. Richard Zane, chair of emergency medicine at University of Colorado, told the Mountain West News Bureau in February that the “less logistically cumbersome” vaccine would make it easier for vaccinators to take the shot right to people’s homes.

But the vaccine has drawn some hesitancy from the public due to its lower efficacy rate in preventing moderate cases of COVID-19.

Rupali Limaye, a scientist with Johns Hopkins University and expert on vaccine behavior and decision-making, says that’s the wrong focus.

“We need to think about efficacy related to prevention of severe COVID – severe COVID is what is going to lead to hospitalization and death,” she said.

Limaye says all three vaccines are roughly equal in preventing severe illness and death. She says you can think of it in terms of the flu shot, which last year had just a 39% efficacy rate.

“Let's say you still get the flu. The great thing about the flu shot, though, is that generally it reduces your severity and it reduces your duration. It's not going to lead to severe flu,” she said.

Meanwhile, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci strongly endorsed the Johnson and Johnson shot after its FDA approval on February 27.

“All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“If you go to a place and you have J and J, and that’s the one that’s available now, I would take it,” he added.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 KUNC. To see more, visit KUNC.

Tags: 
Novel Coronavirus
COVID-19
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

KUNR Today: Nevada Reaches 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths One Year Into Pandemic, Mackay Statue Remains

By & The Associated Press Mar 5, 2021
A close up shot of an ambulance.
Alexa Ard / KUNR Public Radio

Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Mar. 5, 2021.

A Year In The Pandemic: Nevada Timeline

By , , , , & Mar 5, 2021
A compilation of six photos from 2020 and 2021, which includes a closed school, Sisolak during a press conference, lawmakers at the Nevada Legislature, a voting site, Renown Health's COVID-19 care site and a Nevadan receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
(Top row, from left) Molly Carnell / The Hitchcock Project; Lucia Starbuck / This Is Reno; David Calvert / The Nevada Independent; (Bottom row, from left) Paul Boger / KUNR; Lucia Starbuck / KUNR; Lucia Starbuck / KUNR

Nevada announced its first two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases on March 5, 2020. A year into the pandemic, the state has reported nearly 300,000 cumulative cases, and more than 5,000 Nevadans have died. The timeline below encapsulates events and themes from the past year that have impacted Nevadans.

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

By Mar 5, 2021
An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

5:06 p.m. | March 5, 2021

More Than 8 Percent Of Nevadans Have Completed Their COVID-19 Vaccinations
By Michelle Billman

Nevada has reached 5,020 deaths related to COVID-19 and more than 295,000 cases since the start of the pandemic one year ago. More than 15% of the state’s population has had an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while more than 8% are fully vaccinated.