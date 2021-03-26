Her Doctor's Office Moved 1 Floor Up. Why Did Her Treatment Cost 10 Times More?

Kyunghee Lee's right hand hurts all the time.

She spent decades running a family dry cleaning store outside Cleveland after emigrating from South Korea 40 years ago. She still freelances as a seamstress, although work has slowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Lee likes to treat her arthritis with home remedies, each year the pain in the knuckles of her right middle finger and ring finger increases until they hurt too much to touch. So about once a year she goes to see a rheumatologist who administers a pain-relieving injection of a steroid in the joints of those fingers.

Her cost for each round of injections has been roughly $30 the last few years. And everything is easier and less painful for a bit after each steroid treatment.

So, in late summer she masked up and went in for her usual shots. She noticed her doctor's office had moved up a floor in the medical building, but everything else seemed just the same as before — same injections, same doctor.

Then the bill came.

The patient: Kyunghee Lee, a 72-year-old retiree with UnitedHealthcare AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens insurance who lives in Mentor, Ohio

Medical service: steroid injections into arthritic finger joints

Service provider: University Hospitals Mentor Health Center, part of the University Hospitals health system in northeastern Ohio

Total bill: $1,394, including a $1,262 facility fee listed as "operating room services." The balance included a clinic charge and a pharmacy charge. Lee's portion of the bill was $354.68.

What gives: Lee owed more than 10 times what she had paid for the same procedure done before by the same physician, Dr. Elisabeth Roter.

Lee says it was the "same talking, same injection — same time."

Lee and her family were outraged by the sudden price hike, considering she had gotten the same shots for the far lower price multiple times in the years before. Her daughter, Esther Lee, says this was a substantial bill for her mother on her Social Security-supplemented income.

"This is a senior citizen for whom English is not her first language. She doesn't have the resources to fight this," Esther Lee says.

What had changed was how the hospital system classified the appointment for billing. Between 2019 and 2020, the hospital system "moved our infusion clinic from an office-based practice to a hospital-based setting," University Hospitals spokesperson George Stamatis said in an emailed statement.

That was a change in definition for billing. The injection was given in the same medical office building, which is not a hospital. Lee did not need or get an infusion, which requires the insertion of an IV and some time spent allowing the medicine to flow into a vein.

Nonetheless, that slight location change allowed the hospital system to bill what's called a "facility fee," laid out on Lee's bill as "operating room services." The increasingly controversial charge — basically a room rental fee — comes without warning, as hospitals are not required to inform patients of it ahead of time.

Hospitals say they charge the fee to cover their overhead for providing 24/7 care, when needed. Stamatis also noted the cost of additional regulatory requirements and services "that help drive quality improvement and assurance, but do increase costs."

But facility fees are one reason hospital prices are rising faster than physician prices, according to a 2019 research article in Health Affairs.

"Facility fees are designed by hospitals in particular to grab more revenue from the weakest party in health care: namely, the individual patient," says Alan Sager, a professor of health policy and management at the Boston University School of Public Health.

Lee's insurance had changed to a Medicare Advantage plan in 2020. The overall cost for the appointment was nearly three times what it was in 2017 — before insurance even got involved.

The National Academy for State Health Policy has drafted model legislation for states to clamp down on the practice, which appears to have worsened, Executive Director Trish Riley says, as more private practices have been bought by hospitals and facility fees are tacked on to their charges.

"It's the same physician office it was," she says. "Operating in exactly the same way, doing exactly the same services — but the hospital chooses to attach a facility fee to it."

New York, Oregon and Massachusetts are pursuing legislation to curtail this practice, she says. Connecticut has a facility fee transparency law on the books, and Ohio, where Lee lives, is considering legislation that would prohibit facility fees for telehealth services.

But Riley notes it's difficult to fight powerful hospital lobbyists in a pandemic political climate, where hospitals are considered heroic.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has attempted to curtail facility fees by introducing a site-neutral payment policy. The American Hospital Association sued over the move and plans to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Resolution: Lee's daughter, Esther Lee, was furious with the hospital over the fee. Her mom, who is fiercely independent, finally brought her the bill after trying for weeks to get the billing office to change it.

"This is wrong," Esther Lee says. "Even if it was a lot of money for services properly rendered, then of course she would pay it. But that's not the case here."

When Lee called her doctor's office to complain, it told her to talk to the billing department of the hospital. So Lee, with Esther's help, repeatedly called the billing department and filed a complaint with Medicare.

"I don't want to lose my credit," Kyunghee Lee says. "I always paid on time."

But after receiving a "final notice" in February and then being threatened with being sent to a collection agency, the Lee family gave up the fight. Esther Lee paid the bill for her mother. But she's worried her mom will delay getting the shots now, putting up with the pain longer, as she knows they are more expensive.

The takeaway: When planning an outpatient procedure like an injection or biopsy, call ahead to ask if it will happen in a place that's considered a "hospital setting" — even if you think you understand the office's billing practices. Ask outright if there will be a facility fee — and how much — even if there has not been one before. If it's an elective procedure, you can search for a cheaper provider.

One easy place to scout for more affordable care is the office of a doctor whose practice has not been bought by a hospital. It is the hospital, not your longtime doctor, that is adding the fee, says Marni Jameson Carey, executive director of the Association of Independent Doctors.

"This is one of the terrible fallouts of consolidation," Carey says.

Stephanie O'Neill contributed to the audio version of this story. Bill of the Month is a crowdsourced investigation by NPR and KHN that dissects and explains medical bills. Do you have an interesting medical bill you want to share with us? Tell us about it.



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Imagine you have a pain that a simple, affordable injection eliminates for months at a time. Then imagine returning for the exact same treatment, only to discover that it now costs 10 times more. Well, that's what happened in our latest Bill Of The Month. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal from our partner Kaiser Health News is here to talk to us about it.

Hi, Elisabeth.

ELISABETH ROSENTHAL: Hi, Ari. Nice to be here.

SHAPIRO: Tell us who we're meeting today.

ROSENTHAL: Today we're meeting a mother and daughter. Kyunghee Lee is the patient. She lives in Ohio. But her daughter Esther, who lives in Honolulu, helps her with her medical care, even though she lives far away.

SHAPIRO: That is some long-distance medical care. Let's listen to this piece from reporter Stephanie O'Neill, who spoke with the family.

STEPHANIE O'NEILL, BYLINE: Kyunghee Lee of Mentor, Ohio, lives with severe arthritis that her daughter, Esther Lee, says becomes debilitating if left untreated.

ESTHER LEE: As she's gotten older, she's developed pretty bad arthritis in - mostly in her hands, in particular her right hand. The middle and ring finger hurt the most.

O'NEILL: Now 72 years old, her mother's retired from the family dry cleaning business, but she still works as a freelance seamstress. And that requires a lot from her hands, as does caring for her husband and herself.

LEE: So she does a lot of cooking, a lot of chopping, washing dishes. She also likes to garden a lot, so that also requires intensive use of her hands.

O'NEILL: At first, Kyunghee managed the pain with over-the-counter meds. As it worsened, Esther says, the doctor prescribed pills.

LEE: But then, as the pain has gotten more intense, she's gotten steroid injections when it's gotten really bad.

O'NEILL: It used to be a shot a year. Now it's more than that. How often exactly, Esther doesn't quite know. That's because her mom doesn't like to complain, even to Esther, who works as a registered nurse in Honolulu. But a huge increase in the cost of the last injection prompted her to ask Esther for help.

LEE: Because she'd been getting the same procedure, the same office for multiple years now, and it had always been a $30 personal copay.

O'NEILL: That's $30 out of pocket for each injection, which always seem reasonable. But then...

LEE: The last bill she got, the copay she's responsible for jumped up to $354.

O'NEILL: We're talking more than 10 times her other bills. And weird thing was, it was the same doctor providing the same treatment in the same building. But her mom noticed a puzzling line item on the latest bill.

LEE: It said operating room services. And she was like, I never went to any operating room. I went to the same doctor. I did the same procedure in the same office. Why is it all of a sudden saying operating room?

O'NEILL: So with Esther in Hawaii and Kyunghee in Ohio, the two began making calls. Turns out the local university health system owns the doctor's practice, and that meant Kyunghee's arthritis injection was, technically speaking, provided in a hospital setting. And that allows a provider to add a so-called facility fee for operating room services even when the visit takes place in a plain old office. What's more, there's no law requiring providers inform patients before adding such fees.

Esther says that's wrong. But while also frustrated, her mother, a Korean immigrant, wanted to just quietly pay the bill.

LEE: And I think that's in line with, like, the first-generation immigrant experience, is to just work hard, keep your head down, you know, don't cause trouble, try to assimilate. And then I'm second-generation. I'm born here, and I'm like, no, we have rights. Like, if something's wrong, we need to fight for it.

O'NEILL: And that, Esther Lee says, is why she's speaking out for her mom and for the many others now facing surprise facility fees.

For NPR News, I'm Stephanie O'Neill.

SHAPIRO: And we are back here with the Kaiser Family Foundation's Elisabeth Rosenthal. Elisabeth, we're talking about the same doctor, same treatment, same building, 10 times more expensive. What's going on?

ROSENTHAL: Classic U.S. medicine. So it's all about the branding of the room where you get the procedure. Is it considered a doctor's office or part of a hospital or called an infusion center? There's, in the U.S., a room rental charge called a facility fee, which depends on that. The problem is that many providers have been doing a lot of creative rebranding.

SHAPIRO: Was there anything at all different here - I mean, something that the patient might not have noticed?

ROSENTHAL: No. Nothing. It's an old, cheap, generic steroid she got. She's gotten it many times before. And it's a quick shot, not an infusion that drips into a vein where you might need a nurse to put in an IV, and the patient would stay there for a period of time, sometimes hours.

But, you know, in our system, it doesn't matter if you need or want the kind of room you're sitting in for your procedure. It's as if you booked an economy airline ticket, and they put you in first class and then made you pay for it, but you don't even get the drink and the nice meal.

SHAPIRO: Do we know how widespread this is?

ROSENTHAL: Unfortunately, it's very widespread, particularly as hospitals buy up doctors' groups and practices. Rebranding is a great way to gin up more revenue if you call, you know, a simple room an operating room. But insurers, Medicare and patients unfortunately pay the price.

SHAPIRO: So what can patients generally and the Lee family specifically do about this?

ROSENTHAL: Well, researchers have been pushing for Medicare to institute what's called site-neutral payment, so wherever you get the procedure, you pay the same price. And many procedures could be performed in different types of rooms. In the meantime, patients should always ask when they schedule a procedure, from injections like this patient's to colonoscopies, if there's a facility fee and how much. Is there a cheaper setting where the procedure could be performed? Because many doctors perform the same procedures in different settings on different days of the week. There shouldn't be a facility fee in a doctor's office, so the Lee family might want to find a doctor that's not part of a hospital where there isn't a facility fee in order to get the injection.

SHAPIRO: That's Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal.

Thank you for joining us once again.

ROSENTHAL: Thank you.

SHAPIRO: And if you have a confusing or outrageous medical bill that you want us to take a look at, go to NPR's Shots blog and tell us about it.

