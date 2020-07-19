Hog Fire: 170 Structures Threatened, Evacuations Still In Place

For the latest, most up-to-date information, visit the CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Facebook Page >>
11:26 a.m. | July 20, 2010
CAL FIRE announced that 170 structures are currently threatened as a result of the Hog Fire, but no damages have been reported at this time. The agency released a map this morning of the blaze, burning near Susanville, Cali, showing approximately 5,800 acres.
Evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- Lake Forest Estates
- Riverbench Road
- Britt Lane
- Thumper Hill Road
- Ridge Top Road
- North and South sides of Highway 36 from A1 to Willard Creek Road
The following road closures are in effect:
- County Road A1 is closed from Gallatin Road to Highway 36.
- Highway 44 is closed from the Highway 44 and 36 Junction to A21.
- Highway 36 is closed from the Highway 44 and 36 Junction to Westwood.
An evacuation center has been set up at Lassen Community College. For more information, call 530-250-9088.
Fire Information
According to CAL FIRE, the Hog Fire began Saturday afternoon and has now swelled to 5,800 acres, with 0% containment. The blaze is burning heavy timber north of the Goumaz Campground. The cause remains under investigation.