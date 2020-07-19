Hog Fire: Evacuations Still In Place Near Susanville Monday

For the latest, most up-to-date information, visit the CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Facebook Page >>

7:19 a.m. | July 20, 2010

CAL FIRE released a map this morning of the Hog Fire, burning near Susanville, Cali, showing approximately 5,800 acres.

Evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Lake Forest Estates

Riverbench Road

Britt Lane

Thumper Hill Road

Ridge Top Road

North and South sides of Highway 36 from A1 to Riverbench Road

The following road closures are in effect:

County Road A1 is closed from Gallatin Road to Highway 36.

Highway 44 is closed from A21 to Highway 36.

An evacuation center has been set up at Lassen Community College. For more information, call 530-250-9088.

Fire Information

According to CAL FIRE, the Hog Fire began Saturday afternoon and has now swelled to 5,800 acres. The blaze is burning north of the Goumaz Campground. The cause is under investigation.